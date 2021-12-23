Prominent Egypt activist free after completing her sentence

CAIRO (AP) — A prominent Egyptian human rights activist has been released after serving her sentence on charges of spreading false news and insulting a police officer. Sanaa Seif was released in Cairo on Thursday. Her sister, also a well-known human rights advocate, posted photos on social media showing Seif smiling and walking with friends. The development comes after an Egyptian court on Monday sentenced their brother, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, to five years on charges of spreading false news. Seif had been behind bars since June 2020. She was convicted in March 2021 of broadcasting fake news and rumors about health conditions and the spread of the coronavirus in Egyptian prisons.