Housing Commission to receive $76K to help families in Michigan

By BRIANNA OWCZARZAK

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — The Saginaw Housing Commission is going to receive more than $76,000 to help families find employment and achieve financial independence.

The $76,538 federal grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Family Self-Sufficiency program to help coordinate services for families. Some of those services include child care, transportation, employment counseling, homeownership counseling, and financial education.

“I’m proud to support the Saginaw Housing Commission and its important work supporting local families to become more successful and self-sufficient,” Congressman Dan Kildee said. “In Congress, I will continue working to bring federal resources back to mid-Michigan.”

As of November, the Saginaw Housing Commission’s FSS program has served more than 40 families.

“The Family Self-Sufficiency grant dollars are utilized to fund the FSS program coordinator to empower, encourage and assist FSS families in achieving self-sufficiency by providing a road map to changing their lives with an individualized five-year goal plan. The plan helps them move from where they are to where they want to be,” said Lesley Foxx, executive director of the Saginaw Housing Commission. “Thank you, Congressman Dan Kildee, for supporting this important work and providing resources in mid-Michigan.”

