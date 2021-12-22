Las Vegas rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting woman after she fell asleep in car

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas rideshare driver has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a passenger, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that on Dec. 18 at approximately 1:16 a.m., officer responded to University Medical Center regarding a sexual assault.

The victim told police that she had requested a rideshare service on Dec. 16 and the driver, later identified as Dawed Mekonene, 30, arrived in a green Toyota Camry.

During the ride, according to the victim, she fell asleep in the back seat of the vehicle and woke up as Mekonene began to sexually assault her. After the assault, police say that the victim was driven to the originally requested destination.

Police located Mekonene and took him into custody on Monday. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of sexually motivated kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault and battery by strangulation with intent to commit sexual assault.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Mekonene or has information about this crime is urged to contact police at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

