Donations being taken after pup found with multiple fractures requires life-saving surgery

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

YANCEY COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Yancey County Humane Society is asking for help after an abused pup was brought to the facility over the weekend.

The Humane Society says the pup has been in emergency care since arriving at the shelter late Saturday, Dec. 18, night.

She has a compressed fracture to a vertebra in her neck, a bruised liver and multiple fractures to the base of her skull and sinus cavity. The Humane Society says multiple veterinary physicians have confirmed that the injuries are consistent with repeated blows and abuse.

She was taken into life-saving surgery Wednesday morning and officials say she has a very good chance of living a healthy, happy life after healing. “When I went to her this morning before she went off to surgery, she sat up and wagged her tail, and even after all she’s been through, still wanted affection,” said Robert Delfore, Assistant Director at the Yancey County Humane Society.

The Humane Society is accepting donations to help with her care, which is expected to cost between $10,000-$15,000. Anyone wanting to donate can visit yanceyhumanesociety.org and donate through the organizations PayPal or mail donations to Yancey Humane Society PO Box 1016 Burnsville NC 28714

The Humane Society says the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

