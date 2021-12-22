California children in foster care get surprise Spark of Love toys for Christmas

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORT HUENEME, California (KABC) — The holidays are right around the corner, and many families are struggling like never before. Spark of Love, local firefighters and other community partners are busy gathering toys and delivering them to families in need. Here’s a family from Oxnard that had Christmas come a bit early.

“Here in Ventura County, we have over 700 children and teens that are living in out-of-home care,” said Jaci Johnson of Ventura County Children and Family Services. “Our children can be re-unified with their birth family, but along the way we have a lot of gaps to fill. And with the collaboration with the Ventura County Fire Department and Spark of Love, especially at this time of year, it really allows us to be very generous with our children and teens.”

“Working with Spark of Love and collecting the toys, and seeing the families actually get it, it feels amazing,” said Ventura County Fire Department’s Capt. Brian McGrath.

“It’s not what you do for someone but how you make them feel that they remember,” said Johnson. “And that’s what makes our community strong. That’s what makes a difference in people’s lives and their future.”

To donate to Spark of Love go to: abc7.com/sparkoflove

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.