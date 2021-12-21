Officials probe reports of KKK on campus, feces found on student’s door

By Jacob Klopfenstein

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — The University of Utah racism response team is investigating two separate incidents from this fall — one where feces was found on the door to a student’s room and another report of people dressed like the Ku Klux Klan trying to recruit people in a dorm.

The first incident happened in September, according to a U. spokesperson. A towel with a brown substance, which appeared to be feces, was found on the door to a student’s room. The student was immediately moved to another dorm and staff cleaned it up that night, the spokesperson said.

The second incident happened in October at the same dorm building, according to the spokesperson. A resident assistant at the dorm overheard two students talking about some people who were dressed like the KKK or wearing white clothing who were trying to recruit people in the dorm. The RA reported hearing the conversation to the front desk of the dorm, and housing staff reviewed three days worth of surveillance video, but didn’t find anything, the spokesperson said.

The university’s Racist & Bias Incident Response Team is reviewing the incidents and is expected to provide more information on them on Tuesday morning.

Two other on-campus incidents of racism or bias have yet to be fully resolved, according to the U.’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion department.

On Dec. 10, a student reported that they had found a racial slur and other bullying language written in the dust on the windows of their car in the parking lot of the Chapel Glen residence hall several days earlier. The student who reported the incident does not identify as Black, so it doesn’t appear the defacement was targeted at them, the department wrote.

That incident is currently under review. The university’s Racist & Bias Incident Response Team has been notified and is working to identify the people responsible, the department’s website says.

The U. also reviewed a September incident where two students allegedly called a contract worker a racial slur and threw sunflower seeds and coffee pods at the person. That incident was reported to campus officials, who were able to identify the two students involved and hold them accountable through the U.’s conduct process.

The U.’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion department is currently monitoring the September incident because although the situation is not actively ongoing, the university’s Racist & Bias Incident Response Team is working with the appropriate departments to make sure it does not happen again.

“Let me be clear, racist and hateful behavior on our campus is an offense to our entire community, particularly our communities of color,” U. President Taylor Randall said in a statement sent to students in November. “These actions will be called out for what they are — behaviors rooted in hate and racism. I will remain steadfast and vocal in our working with our leadership team to create a safe, welcoming and equitable campus that fosters values of respect, diversity, inclusivity and belonging. I encourage everyone on our campus to do the same.”

