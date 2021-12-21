6-yo girl gives Christmas cards to police department

By KFSN Staff

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A young girl is taking action to show appreciation for law enforcement.

She made a heartfelt donation to the Fresno Police Department.

Six-year-old Lillian and her mom surprised officers at their headquarters.

Lillian dropped off more than 800 Christmas cards for the department.

She and some of her friends spent weeks making and gathering cards.

Chief Paco Balderrama thanked Lillian and her mom for the generous donation.

The Fresno Police Department’s holiday mascot also enjoyed the gift.

