Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to stop investigation into his company

Former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have sued New York Attorney General Letitia James, asking for a federal court to halt or limit her office’s ongoing investigations.

The lawsuit also seeks to enjoin James’ involvement in any civil or criminal actions against the former President or his company.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

