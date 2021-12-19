U.S. skier’s skis stolen in parking garage while visiting Atlanta, weeks before Olympic qualifier

By Iyani Hughes

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Police are investigating a robbery after American skier, Dani Loeb, said her skis were stolen while she was visiting a friend in Atlanta Wednesday. Loeb said her skis were taken from a car in an apartment complex parking garage on Peachtree Road. She told CBS46 that she viewed hotel footage that shows a person scouting the cars when another car pulled up, popped the lock, and stole the skis amongst a few other items inside. Loeb said while she is upset about the break-in, she does not care about the other items taken; she just needs the skis back before her next competition, taking place in Canada in January, which qualifies her for the 2022 Olympics. Loeb is a world-class aerial skier on a trajectory toward the Olympic stage.

Only five years after pivoting from gymnastics to aerial ski, she created history as the first and only Alabamian to make the United States Ski and Snowboard Team, according to her website. She described the skis taken as a pair of Oxess skis in a camouflage gray and black bag with a US SKI TEAM patch on the bottom. Inside the bag is sponsored patches and blue ski pants If anyone has any information, contact Atlanta Police or email us at news@cbs46.com.

