No. 21 Notre Dame women lead all the way, beat Pitt 85-59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 21 points and had 11 assists with six steals to lead No. 21 Notre Dame past Pitt 85-59. Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and seven boards and Sam Brunelle scored 12 as Notre Dame dominated. The Irish made 11 3-pointers, scored 33 points off 27 Pitt turnovers and had 22 assists on 30 field goals. Jayla Everett scored 11 points for the Panthers. Liatu King, Amber Brown and Taisha Exanor each scored 10. Exanor added eight rebounds.