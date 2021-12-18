Skip to Content
North Carolina church hosts holiday party for flood victims, community

By WLOS Staff

    CRUSO, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Haywood County church held a party Friday to bring a little holiday cheer to flood victims.

Cruso United Methodist Church has been a gathering place and resource center since the August flooding destroyed dozens of homes and killed six people.

On Friday, the church held a Christmas party and invited the community to share food and activities.

“Everybody lost something. So, if we can just give back to the community in the smallest way, I feel like it’s helpful,” Cruso resident Danica Clark said. “It brings out a better vibe than what we’ve been going through.”

Later, Santa stopped by to greet the kids who were there.

