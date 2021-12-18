Inside a minneapolis courtroom friday, emotional and riveting testimony from kim potter.

The now former police officer on the stand in her own defense to re-live every moment of the traffic stop earlier this year that ended in the shooting death of daunte wright.

Kim potter, defendant: "I remember yelling 'taser taser taser' and nothing happened and then he told me I shot him…"

Former officer kim potter testifying for the first time … explaining the moment she shot and killed daunte wright last april.

Potter described seeing her fellow officer struggling with wright during the traffic stop.

Kim potter, defendant: "He had a look of fear on his face. It's nothing I'd seen before. We were struggling, we were trying to keep him from driving away. It just … It just went … Chaotic."

Wright, who officers learned had an outstanding warrant for a weapons violation, was initially pulled over for minor offenses … Pointed out by a rookie officer.

Kim potter, defendant: "We discussed a little bit of suspicious activity. He noticed a pine tree or air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror and that the tags were expired."

Potter revealing they would not have pulled wright over at all if she hadn't been training that officer.

Earl gray, defense attorney: "And why not?"

Kim potter, defendant: "An air freshener to me is not … It's just an equipment violation."

Earl gray, defense attorney: "You did stop the vehicle right?"

Kim potter, defendant: "Yes, part of field training is that my probationer would make numerous contacts with the public throughout the day."

That contact would turn fatal….

…When she pulled her gun instead of her taser.

The prosecutor asked potter about training on confusing her taser and her gun.

Erin eldridge, minnesota assistant attorney general: "You were trained on it, right?"

Kim potter, defendant: "Yes, but it was a while back."

Erin eldridge, minnesota assistant attorney general: "You were trained in march of this year on that taser, correct?"

Kim potter, defendant: "Yes."

The state pointing out….

Erin eldridge, minnesota assistant attorney general: "You never saw a weapon on mr. Wright did you?

Kim potter, defendant: "No."

Erin eldridge, minnesota assistant attorney general: "Never saw a gun…"

Kim potter, defendant: "No."

Adding, she did not try to save wright or check on other officers in the aftermath…

Erin eldridge, minnesota assistant attorney general: "You didn't make sure any officers knew what you had just done, right?"

Kim potter, defendant: "No."

Erin eldridge, minnesota assistant attorney general: "You didn't run down the street and try to save daunte wright's life, did you?"

Kim potter, defendant: "No."

Erin eldridge, minnesota assistant attorney general: "You were focused on what you had done, because you had just killed somebody."

Kim potter, defendant: "I'm sorry it happened…(crying) I'm so sorry."

Prosecutors continuing to push…

Erin eldridge, minnesota assistant attorney general: "You knew that deadly force was unreasonable and unwarranted in those circumstances."

Kim potter, defendant: "I didn't want to hurt anybody…"

The defense rested on friday.

Jury instructions and closing arguments begin on monday.