Brady joins growing list of absentees for Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury. Australian Open officials confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury. Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year’s event at Melbourne Park , losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka. Serena Williams, Karolina Pliskova and Bianca Andreescu are among other top women players to withdraw from the tournament. Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out of the men’s draw as he continues his long recovery from knee surgery