Biden to give Omicron-focused speech on Tuesday

President Joe Biden will give an Omicron variant-focused speech on Tuesday, according to a White House official, as the nation contends with higher case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus heading into the holidays.

NBC News first reported on the speech.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

