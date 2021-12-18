Atlanta neighborhood reports dozens of slashed tires overnight

By SAVANNAH LOUIE

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Dozens of tires were slashed in a Midtown neighborhood Thursday evening. Residents on 7th, 8th, and Myrtle streets estimate thousands of dollars in damage on their street, as they try to figure out why someone destroyed their property.

Xanthe Neal is one neighbor who reported damage to police.

“Somebody’s gone on a vandalism rampage,” said Neal.

Neal’s Nest doorbell camera caught a man appearing to slash tires in the neighborhood around 9:30 Thursday night. She discovered damage to her own vehicle as she was taking her son to school Friday morning.

“I noticed the car right across the street, which is still sitting out there – both tires are flat,” she said. “The car in front of it, both tires are flat. The car over there by this red house both their tires are flat. And I start to realize oh my gosh – something’s happened.”

Neal said she’s used to crime in her neighborhood, which has reported its fair share of burglaries and break-ins. But the volume of folks targeted in this incident raises a different type of concern.

She estimated about 50 vehicles were damaged. As several cars were towed and tires were replaced Friday, an unsettling feeling overtook the neighborhood.

“He’s very intensely stabbing tires. I think it’s reminding people there have been other much more vicious ugly crimes that have happened just in the last few months,” said Neal.

Michael Holcombe, another neighbor on the street, was doing yardwork outside when many of his neighbors discovered the damage Friday morning.

“They were saying – how could this happen? This is evil. Why would anybody do this?” said Holcombe. “We walked this whole stretch and saw everybody’s tire had been punctured curbside.”

Atlanta police are investigating, but have not released any information about the suspect. Anyone with information should contact police.

