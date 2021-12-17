High school senior says she was beaten by teens from rival school

By ANGIE RICONO

SHAWNEE, Kansas (KCTV) — A young woman is recovering from a beating she took about a week ago, after tensions that started at a high school basketball game escalated to an all-out brawl involving dozens of teenagers.

The game was between Shawnee Mission North and Shawnee Mission Northwest. Keleah Myles tells KCTV5 that it started when a teen from the rival school used a racial slur when referring to her. Things got heated quickly and lead to an in-person confrontation at Swarner Park in Shawnee.

Keleah says she was the first person hit and then she was beaten by two or three male students. She says she suffered a concussion and other injuries.

“I have a fractured nose and a fractured orbital bone,” said Keleah. “I could just hear the white noise, and then I just I was sitting up kind of and I just couldn’t breathe.”

She says another teenage boy punched her again and she fell. After that, she was punched and kicked on the ground.

Keleah has taken to social media, posting pictures of her injuries and naming the boys she believes are responsible. And, while police are investigating, no charges have been filed yet in the case. Keleah is waiting for that and for the school district to hold those responsible accountable.

“It didn’t happen on school grounds, but the fact that it spurred from something that happened at school, it doesn’t make sense as to why no one should be punished for it in a school sense,” said Keleah.

Here’s the response KCTV5 received from the Shawnee Mission School District:

“For now, it will be important that the district not do anything to interfere with their investigation, but when we can, we will review the facts of the case to determine whether any district policies have been violated. We have zero tolerance for incidents of bias of any kind, and will respond at the appropriate time.”

“I don’t like that everyone has to know about it and see me in the state that I’m in, but he also needs to be held accountable for what he did,” said Keleah.

She says her school principal and the principal of the other school expressed concerns about what happened.

