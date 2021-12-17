Guilford firefighters save life during training exercise

By Andrew Masse

Click here for updates on this story

GUILFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A local fire department happened to be in the right place at the right time when a medical emergency occurred.

Officials say firefighters from Guilford were conducting training exercises at the YMCA pool in Westbrook when one crew member noticed an unresponsive man that was surrounded by several people.

Firefighters worked together to administer first aid to the man, who was defibrillated by an automated external defibrillator that was by the pool.

Thankfully, the man gained consciousness and was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.