Assistant principal and Manchester alderman dies from Covid complications

By RUSSELL KINSAUL

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, Missouri (KMOV) — Students and educators at Marquette High School are mourning the death of Assistant Principal Carl Hudson.

Hudson battled COVID-19 for some time and recently had been on a ventilator. He died on Wednesday. Sarah Brown graduated from Marquette High School in 2020 and said Hudson took time to get to know every student.

“He had the best advice. He was just so gentle with the students, that he cared about everyone,” Brown said.

Zenova Williams, who graduated in 2013, said Hudson set a good example and his death is a huge loss for the Marquette community.

“They’ve lost a friend, a brother, a mentor, a leader, ” Williams said.

Hudson had worked in the Kirkwood and Parkway School Districts before working for Marquette High School in the Rockwood School District. He’d been at Marquette since 2010 and the person who worked most closely with him during that time was his administrative assistant, Rhonda Costa.

“He is an amazing boss to have and he treated me as an equal, not just as his assistant. We just took care of each other and he was an amazing, amazing person,” Costa said.

Hudson lived all of his live in Manchester and still lived in the home where he grew up. In April, he ran unopposed and was elected to the Manchester Board of Aldermen in his first venture into politics.

“It is a significant loss. We have lost a very thoughtful wise alderman,” Mike Clement, mayor of Manchester, said.

Hudson was one of 11 ministers at the First Baptist Church of Chesterfield and had previously served as the church’s youth pastor. Rev. John Lewis said he and Hudson went through ministerial training together and said Hudson had a quiet, calm demeanor.

“Never saw him get frustrated. Never,” Lewis said.

Funeral arrangements for Hudson are still being worked out.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.