UW-Milwaukee to place 100 students from ‘underrepresented populations’ in paid internships

WISCONSIN (WDJT) — UW System president Tommy Thompson had a “big idea” to announce Thursday, Dec. 16, in Milwaukee.

It’s a new internship program for underrepresented students.

Here’s how it works: UW-Milwaukee has received a half a million dollar grant. With that money, the school will place 100 students from underrepresented populations in paid internships with Milwaukee area corporations for two years.

The goal is not only to help those students toward a career, but also to address one of the biggest challenges for employers, finding skilled workers from diverse backgrounds.

“So we’re gonna grow them leaders for these 100 students go to into those places of business and learn how to build that business, run that business and hopefully these students will say ‘I can be an entrepreneur. I can grow. This isn’t so difficult. I know how to do it now,'” Thompson said.

Students who are picked for one of the internships will work 10-15 hours a week and earn between $15-21 an hour.

