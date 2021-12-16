Pirates tab former Brewers assistant Haines as hitting coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have hired former Milwaukee assistant Andy Haines as hitting coach. Haines replaces Rick Eckstein, who was fired in August. Haines spent the last three seasons as the hitting coach in Milwaukee before being let go in October. Haines joins one of the worst offensive teams in the major leagues. The Pirates finished last in the majors in runs, home runs and slugging percentage in 2021 and in the bottom six in batting average and on-base plus slugging on their way to a third straight last-place finish in the NL Central.