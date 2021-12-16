Judge clears 1955 court record of civil rights pioneer

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A judge has approved a request to wipe clean the court record of a Black woman who was arrested for refusing to move to the back of a segregated Alabama bus in 1955. Claudette Colvin was arrested months before Rosa Parks gained international fame for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery. And decades later, a Colvin family representative says a juvenile court judge has agreed to a request she filed in October to expunge her records. Now that a judge has approved the request, Colvin says in a statement that she wants “us to move forward and be better.”