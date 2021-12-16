Skip to Content
Deputies on scene of suspected standoff in Caddo Parish

By STEPHANIE BAUMER

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Multiple units from the Caddo Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Fire District 1 remain on the scene of a suspected standoff situation in the 10,000 block of Mooringsport-Latex Road in Caddo Parish.

Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned the call came in shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. It’s described as a disturbance on the official Caddo 9-1-1 website. There have been as many as two dozen units on the scene.

A KTBS 3 News crew is also there and we’ll have updates as we learn more.

