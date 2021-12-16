BEHIND THE LENS: Migration, and a world on the move

By The Associated Press

One photo shows a man lying on the beach of a Spanish enclave in northern Africa after swimming there from Morocco. Another image shows a group of migrants just rescued in the Mediterranean. Their eyes are filled with tentative hope. Or take a glimpse from above at the long dirt road along the Rio Grande in Texas where migrants walk after crossing the U.S. border. Many humans left one home in 2021 seeking another — and seeking safety. Along the way, Associated Press photographers chronicled their journeys.