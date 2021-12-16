AP source: Lions’ Hockenson had season-ending thumb surgery

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the situation says Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has had season-ending thumb surgery. The person spoke Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement regarding Hockenson. He had 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns this season. The third-year pro has 160 career catches for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns. Detroit drafted the former Iowa star with the No. 8 overall pick in 2019. He earned Pro Bowl recognition last season after he set career highs with 67 receptions, 723 yards receiving and six touchdowns.