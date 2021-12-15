Online predators are on the rise, Oregon police say

By HALEY RUSH

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — 78-year-old Douglas Edward Mulloy thought he was chatting with a 15-year-old girl on social media, when he sent her messages agreeing to meet up with her. Instead, Beaverton Police Detective Chad Opitz showed up.

“When he was contacted, just down the street from our police department, he said, ‘I either thought it was going to be the police undercover or it was going to be the child,’” said Detective Opitz.

Detective Opitz said these types of crimes are happening more often.

“Whenever I or another detective has time to look for it, in these types of cases of predators or looking to exploit children, there is no shortage in finding them online,” he said.

Detective Opitz believes the pandemic is partly to blame, with kids spending more time online than ever before.

“And whether they were doing schoolwork or more of a social media platforms or chat groups, you know, these children had access to the online world,” he said.

The detective said predators are also working from home more, calling it the perfect storm.

“Trying to get ahead of it now can almost seem rather difficult, because there’s just even more social media platforms popping up, more people have phones,” he said. “Younger kids are having phones and it’s just an uphill battle.”

It’s a battle he said parents can help with by paying close attention and talking openly with their kids.

“You’ve got to stay plugged in with your kids,” said Detective Opitz. “Have the appropriate safety measures on that device or have allotted screen time that they can’t go over, and just know what they’re doing.”

Detective Opitz said if a kid is speaking with someone older online, their friends usually have an idea of what’s going on. He encourages them to speak up and tell an adult.

