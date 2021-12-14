Rain and gusty winds are in our forecast for today

We can expect breezy conditions for today. Winds will range from 10 to 25 MPH around lunchtime. As we go into later in the afternoon and evening we can expect stronger winds for the valley and Yuma county.

There is a Wind Advisory issued for 5 P.M. today until 3 A.M. Wednesday. This includes areas in Eastern California and Arizona's Desert Southwest for gusty winds around 50 MPH. In addition to these windy conditions could result in blowing dust and sand.

Another storm system is expected for today. We can start to see storms start to develop in Imperial County around the afternoon. Later in the evening, those storms are expected to move to Yuma County areas.

With rain in our forecast, we can expect to see measurable rain for both Imperial and Yuma areas. Make sure to have an umbrella with you for today.

A stronger lower pressure will move from California to Arizona tonight, so we can expect chillier temperatures tonight and tomorrow.