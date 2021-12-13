The ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ trailer is here

By Marianne Garvey

The official trailer for the third “Fantastic Beasts” movie is here.

The movie, titled “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” comes after a video celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise had dropped in early December, teasing the new movie.

The teaser gives us a look at Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, the villain role played by Johnny Depp in the first two installments. Depp has since been recast.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay with Steve Kloves. The movie is directed by David Yates, who directed the last four “Potter” films. He also directed the first two “Fantastic Beasts” films.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” also stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner and Ezra Miller.

