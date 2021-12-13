Man charged after crashing vehicle and gouging the eyes of a police K9 that was after him

By ASHLEY RK SMITH, ROB POLANSKY, KEVIN HOGAN

Click here for updates on this story

PRESTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man faces charges for crashing a vehicle, fleeing into some woods with a handgun, and gouging the eyes of the police K9 that helped apprehend him.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Presley Almanzar-DeJesus of Norwalk.

According to state police, troopers and Montville police were sent to a crash at the intersection of Routes 12 and 2A in Preston on Sunday around 5 a.m.

When emergency medical services arrived, they said they realized that the driver had a handgun.

Almanzar-DeJesus then began to walk away from the crash scene toward the woods.

When a Montville Officer Daniel Witts arrived on scene, Almanzar-DeJesus pointed his gun at the officer, troopers said.

They said Witts drew his own gun and Almanzar-DeJesus ran deeper into the woods.

Officer Witts then sent his K9, Barrett, into the woods after the driver. The K9 got ahold of Almanzar-DeJesus by latching onto his leg.

That’s when, according to state police, Almanzar-DeJesus punched the K9 several times and gouged at the K9’s eyes.

Almanzar-DeJesus had to be tazed before being placed into custody.

During a search of the driver’s car and the surrounding area, a loaded high-capacity magazine, a .38 special revolver, and a glock 9mm were found.

Both guns were reported to be stolen out of Bridgeport.

Almanzar-DeJesus was charged with operating under the influence, failure to drive in a proper lane, evading responsibility, cruelty to animals, assault on public safety, stealing a firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine, carrying a dangerous weapon, criminal possession of ammunition, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a revolver, first-degree threatening, and criminal use of a weapon.

His bail was set at $250,000, which he later posted.

Montville Police say both K9 Barrett and Officer Witts have recovered.

As for DeJesus, he is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on December 23.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.