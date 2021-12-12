Family honored with dedication of new building

By WLOS Staff

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Henderson County family was honored Saturday, Dec. 11 for years of giving back to the community.

“This building is on the site where Boyd Automotive used to be,” said Dr. John Bryant, superintendent of Henderson County Public Schools. “Which, the Boyd family has been in this community for generations and they were the family to make this vision possible.”

The Boyd family donated their property to the county back in 2011.

That donation laid the groundwork for the $60 million renovation and new construction of the Hendersonville High campus.

Saturday, the county dedicated a campus building in the family’s honor.

The building is called the Campbell Boyd building.

