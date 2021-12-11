1 dead, 2 injured after tornado touches down in St. Charles County, MO

By Web Staff

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A tornado touched down in St. Charles County Friday night, leaving behind significant damage and causing one death.

As severe weather moved across the area, the St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management agency confirmed a tornado was on the ground north of Augusta and moving towards Weldon Spring before 8 p.m.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District said three people were taken to the hospital. One of the victims died, the National Weather Service says. Authorities conducted secondary searches to make sure other residents were safe.

Our News 4 crews saw damage on along Highway F and Highway 94 where sections of the road were completely impassable from all the debris. Crews were on the scene trying to clear Highway F. Two homes sit on that corner and both their roofs were blown off.

News 4’s Caroline Hecker recalled being in the area and seeing two homes completely blown off of their foundations.

Ameren reported over 14,000 power outages as of 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the St. Louis area.

