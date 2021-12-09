Kanye West and Drake’s benefit concert to stream on Amazon

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Amazon Music and Prime Video will live stream Kanye West’s first headlining concert in five years.

West will be joined by special guest Drake for the The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, set to take place Thursday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The event will be free to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. It will also be available on the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music Twitch channel, and will post on-demand on Prime Video following the live stream.

“We’re extremely proud to collaborate with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert, in support of a cause they are both so passionate about,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Kanye and Drake are global superstars, and this will be a can’t-miss, epic entertainment event for Prime Video customers and hip-hop fans around the world.”

IMAX also plans to live stream the concert in select theaters across the United States in an exclusive, one-night-only event. Tickets are available at Imax’s site.

West has dedicated the event to raising awareness about the need for prison and sentencing reform and to benefit Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center.

The concert is will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. PST.

