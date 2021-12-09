Citizen tip helps animal control reunite dog with owner

By The Cheyenne Post staff

Nebraska (The Cheyenne Post) — On the morning of Wednesday, December 8th, Laramie County Animal Control was made aware of a stolen vehicle with a dog inside that occurred at a grocery store parking lot on Tuesday night.

Shortly thereafter, Animal Control Dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen who requested a wellness check on a dog that was left in a vehicle overnight in their neighborhood.

When Animal Control Officers arrived on scene the dog and car matched the description of the incident.

Animal Control contacted the owner of the dog, Travis Bogard, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

Travis’ dog, Haplo, was unharmed and ecstatic to see him.

Animal Control would like to give thanks to everyone involved in reuniting the dog with his owner and asks the public to continue reporting any suspicious animal activity to Cheyenne Animal Control at (307)-637-6206.

