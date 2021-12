Biden will sign executive order setting 2050 net-zero emissions target for federal government

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Wednesday directing the federal government to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, using the power of the federal purse to buy clean energy, purchase electric vehicles and make federal buildings more energy efficient.

This story is breaking news and it will be updated.

