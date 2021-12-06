Police expected at High School following school threat rumors in North Carolina

By Ken Smith, Kasey Cunningham

Click here for updates on this story

GARNER, North Carolina (WRAL) — Three area schools will have added security officers on Monday after threats were made over the weekend.

Garner police will be at Garner Magnet High School following rumors of a threat made against the school. At Lee County High School and Southern Lee High School, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be present.

In a message sent to parents, Garner Magnet High School Principal Carter Hillman said he was made aware of various rumors about a threat toward the school on Sunday night.

Hillman said he has contacted Wake County Public School System security and the Garner Police Department, and an investigation was underway.

Parents or students with information about the source of the rumors or the threat were asked to contact Hillman directly.

Hillman also encouraged parents to remind their students to “not share rumors or perpetuate fear on social media.” Instead, Hillman said, students should speak with school administrators or a trusted adult about any concerns.

The additional law enforcement at Garner High follows an increased presence at other schools across central North Carolina from threats.

On Friday, a series of recent threats against public schools increased police presence at Green Hope High School in Cary. Deputies were also looking into a threat found written on a bathroom wall at Western Harnett High School in Lillington.

In Lee County, an anonymous tip line was called over the weekend with a tip about threats to schools.

In a message to families, school officials said the Lee County Sheriff’s office investigated those threats and doesn’t believe they are credible.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.