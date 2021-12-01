Weekend machete attack leaves man fighting for his life

By Erin Coogan

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Family members say it was a race against time; 33-year-old Hieu Bui faced severe blood loss after being slashed across the face with a machete Friday night outside of his home at Kuhio Park Terrance.

As witnesses and building security tape later revealed, two men rushed Bui in an attempt to rob him.

One of the attackers drew a machete and left Bui fighting for his life.

“One of them came up to me with a machete, sliced me up, and I thought I was going to die,” explained Bui. “Everything happened so quick, I lost a lot of blood.”

Aided by building security, and rushed to the hospital, family members say his survival is a miracle.

“We can’t live like this,” said Bui’s sister, Xuan Bui. “This is where families, aunties, uncles, from long time…you know we would always just be able to sit, chill, and have conversation. Now you can’t because now you have to worry about who’s going to be the next target.”

The incident raises deeper concerns about community safety. The family also questioning whether it was a racially motivated attack.

The Bui family says it’s resided at it’s KPT home for the past 20 years.

Currently living with his girlfriend, and his six year old daughter, Bui says if better community safety measures aren’t put in place he fears what the future holds.

“I can’t even eat. I can’t even sleep. I’m not the same, you know. I’m damaged. I’m hurt,” confessed Bui. “I’m scared you know? I’m not the same, and on top of that, it could happen to anyone else too. Not just me.”

A police report has been filed and the attack remains under investigation. While Hieu is well on his way to recovering physically, the psychological trauma is expected to extend far into the future.

The Bui family has set up a go fund me page to assist with expenses estimated at more than $60,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.