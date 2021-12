GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Caleb Nero had 18 points and six rebounds and Paul Bruns scored 15 as North Dakota defeated Presentation College 72-55. Bentiu Panoam had 11 points for the Fighting Hawks (3-5), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brian Matthews added eight rebounds. Jeremiah Gilyard had 12 points for the Saints.