$10,000 reward offered after police say suspects attack Jewish children as young as 3 in Brooklyn

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — The NYPD wants your help identifying three people they say are attacking young Jewish children in Brooklyn.

The trio has allegedly struck at least three times, and their youngest victim was just 3 years old. All of the victims were wearing traditional Jewish attire, police said.

The first incident happened Friday, Nov. 26 at around 6 p.m. at Skillman Street and Dekalb Avenue. Police say three people approached two boys, 12 and 3, and one of the attackers, a female, slapped the 3-year-old in the face and took off.

Two similar incidents took place Sunday, Nov. 28 within a few minutes of one another. Police say at 5:35 p.m. at Dekalb and Bedford Avenues – a block away from the first attack – three suspects, all female, approached an 18-year-old girl walking with a 7-year-old girl from behind, grabbed the teen’s jacket and pulled her to the ground. The 7-year-old was not hurt.

A few minutes later, at 5:40 p.m. on Skillman Street near Lafayette Avenue, police say the trio attacked a 9-year-old boy from behind as he was walking, slapping his head repeatedly.

All the victims refused medical attention.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“We are outraged by this string of attacks targeting Jewish children and youth,” said Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ regional director. “Two of the three incidents occurred on the first night of Chanukah, which should be a time of celebration, not fear and trauma for our young people. ADL is offering this award to send a clear message that hate-motivated violence is absolutely unacceptable.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.