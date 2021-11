Blunt trama occured from turnover

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 26, a man driving a 2016 Polaris Razor lost control and ended up in a fatal collision.

The 33-year-old man was driving in Glamis dunes when his vehicle overturned after not being able to control it for an unknown reason.

He was announced deceased on scene due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Impairment does not appear to be involved in this case.