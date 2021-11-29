LAPD releases video of officer using taser gun on man with sword

By CBSLA Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCBS, KCAL) — The Los Angeles Police Department released a video of an officer using a taser gun on a man with a sword.

It happened on Oct. 12. Officers received a call of a half-naked man with a sword.

Upon arrival, officers asked the man to put the weapon down. When he did not, one of the officers used his taser gun to subdue the man.

The department has an ongoing investigation into the officer’s use of force.

The man was taken to a hospital for a mental health inspection and was not charged with any crimes.

