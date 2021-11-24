Philadelphia mayor targets state legislature as city nears 500 homicides

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney targeted the Pennsylvania legislature Wednesday morning as he and leaders from across the city and state discussed the citywide gun violence issue. The mayor read from a script but got candid before he turned it over.

As he described how heartbreaking the losses are, he set his sights on those who he says restrict him from being tougher on local gun laws:

“With every problem, we deal with in our society, whether it’s guns, whether it’s opioids, whether it’s heroin, whatever the issue is, it’s all about greed. There are people making money making these guns, selling these guns, and the legislature – not the people behind me – don’t care. They don’t care how many people get killed. It’s ridiculous. Cities like Boston and New York that are not dealing with this problem the way we’re dealing with it? They’re strict on laws in Massachusetts, they’re strict on laws in New York State, and we need to have some semblance of that.”

Mayor Kenney said earlier in the press conference he and city leaders have asked for the power to regulate laws locally in order to combat rising violence. On Wednesday, he made that plea again.

“The Pennsylvania General Assembly must allow us to enact reasonable controls on guns in our city. Until this happens, we will continue to work tirelessly in response to the crisis,” he said.

The press conference comes as the city sits at 499 homicides, one away from breaking the record. Those who spoke noted the insurmountable loss of many Philadelphians, including many young people.

“I’m personally heartbroken and outraged that we have lost 500 Philadelphians, including many of our children and teenagers, to needless violence this year. I never stop thinking about the victims and their family’s incredible loss these senseless deaths leave behind,” Mayor Kenney said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the number is heartbreaking but not the only tragic factor.

“These victims are far more than a number. It’s not about when we reach 200, 300, 500, 600 – these are people. These victims are brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, nieces, nephews, mentees. Team members, classmates – many of them children,” she said. “And for those whose lives have been tragically cut short, their life has left a void in the hearts of their families. And their absence has left a profound impact on our community.”

