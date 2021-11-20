Skip to Content
Quechan Tribe protest gold mining

Indian Pass said to be sacred place of spiritual and cultural renewal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Quechan community gathered to protest gold mining at Indian Pass. The tribe says that the area contains different features, all of which are culturally significant.

To protest, the tribe gathered people near the tribal administration building and walked 1.5 miles down to the community center. 

The tribe says that the area is a place for spiritual and cultural renewal.

