Body pulled from Kinnickinnic River overnight; authorities believe it resurfaced after a while in the water

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A body was pulled from the Kinnickinnic River overnight.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 near 1st and Chase on Milwaukee’s south side.

There was a heavy police response to the area. Authorities tell CBS 58 they believe the body had been in the water for a while and just resurfaced.

They confirmed it was a man’s body, but did not release any other details.

CNN Newsource

