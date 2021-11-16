Officials search for motive after 3 people arrested in Buncombe County, NC, arson investigation

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Three people have been arrested and charged with setting barns on fire in the Leicester and Sandy Mush areas nearly two weeks ago.

Authorities say, Anthony Dwayne Boyd, 20, Blake Cameron Williams, 21, and Ashley Debra Neal, 26, were taken into custody on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and now face multiple charges in connection with the Nov. 3rd fires.

“I hope our community members will now have some sense of safety restored despite their losses. Thank you to the numerous Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office that have worked tirelessly on this investigation over the past two weeks to uncover who set these fires and charge them. Thank you to our SCET Deputies for locating these suspects,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

Each individual has been charged with five counts of burning personal property, five counts of burning certain buildings and five counts of felony conspiracy.

All three remain in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Facility with a bond of $150,055.

Officials say on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, the first call came into the 9-1-1 center at around 6:30 a.m. when a caller reported seeing flames at their neighbor’s barn on Worley Cove Road in the Leicester area. Then calls started coming in regarding reports of fire on Mailon King Road. After that, calls came in regarding flames at a barn around Old Newfound Road and Gouches Branch Road. Officials confirmed there were four structure fires and five locations within the Newfound Road, Leicester and Sandy Mush areas. The sheriff’s office says one location had a hay fire that turned out to be relatively minor.

There had been rumors around the area that the arsonist was a former disgruntled firefighter who had been fired from an area department. Sheriff Miller says while the three suspects were never employed at any local fire department.

Sheriff Miller tells News 13 the three suspects have criminal records but no charges related to arson. At this time, authorities say they’re not sure what the motive is.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.