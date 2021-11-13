Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers expected to play Sunday

By Homero De la Fuente

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated off the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, the team confirmed Saturday.

Rodgers, who missed the team’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols, will return after finishing the mandatory 10-day quarantine period required for unvaccinated players who test positive for the virus.

He is expected to play in the team’s Week 10 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

The 37-year-old drew criticism for misleading reporters after announcing in August he was “immunized” when asked if he was vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” he was unvaccinated due to being allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as being scared about the possible side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I shared an opinion that is polarizing, I get it. I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of those comments,” he said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about,” he added. “And I stand behind the things that I said.”

This week, the NFL fined the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers and teammate Allen Lazard after a review found the team and its two players violated Covid-19 protocols.

The Packers were fined $300,000, while Rodgers and Lazard were each fined $14,650 for attending a team Halloween party despite being unvaccinated.

