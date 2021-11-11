T.J. Osborne celebrates CMA Awards win kissing boyfriend: ‘Love wins tonight’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It was a special night for T.J. Osborne.

He and his brother John perform as the Brothers Osborne and won vocal duo of the year at the 2021 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

It was their fourth time taking home that trophy.

T.J. Osborne, who publicly shared for the first time in February that he is gay, kissed his boyfriend Abi Ventura after the win was announced whle his brother kissed his wife, Lucie Silvas.

“I tell you, every time we have won this award, it has never, ever ceased to be extremely shocking,” T.J. Osborne said.

He then thanked everyone, including the voters.

“It’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally,” Osborne said. “And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.