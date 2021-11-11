Sleep study confirms bedtime directly affects heart health

"Early or late bedtime may be more likely to disrupt the body clock" - European Society of Cardiology

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS CEDEX, France (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the nightly habits of many all over the world, and Americans are no exception.

Researchers now understand one way to reduce your risk of heart disease, boiling down to a very specific bedtime.

The European Society of Cardiology's (ESC) latest study shows falling asleep between 10-11 p.m. lowers the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. It also warns that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock.

The study followed 88,000 people in the United Kingdom for nearly six years, finding:

People who went to bed after midnight had a 25% higher risk of heart disease

Those who slept before 10 p.m. had a 24% higher risk of heart disease

Connection between timing and cardiac risk was even more pronounced among women

Research staff compared the nearly 90,000 test group against those who fell asleep within the golden hour of 10 to 11 p.m.

Known as the Sleep Doctor, Dr. Michael Breus shared, "People don't oftentimes think of heart health when they think of sleep they have a tendency to more think of cognitive health when they think of sleep, but remember something when you're asleep. It's kind of giving your heart a little bit of a break to rest and relax and be ready for the next day. So when you shorten that time, your heart unfortunately doesn't get the rest that it needs."

According to the study, Americans report they're finding it increasingly harder to get the snooze time they need. Many are still adjusting to life after the coronavirus lockdown.

Since the pandemic began, researchers around the globe have seen a surge in sleep disorders.

Apparently, two out of every three American adults report they're sleeping more - or less - than they want to.

How can you combat what they're calling coronasomnia?

"Set a timer on your phone to remind you that it's time to go to bed. Number two, have an accountability partner right?" Dr. Breus added. "The third one is don't do anything before bed where you lose track of time like scrolling on your phone."