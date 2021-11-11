Man finds out he was declared dead by Los Angeles County coroner

By KFSN Staff

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Dead on arrival.

According to the DMV, A Fresno man was declared dead by the Los Angeles County coroner.

The only problem — he’s alive and well and only found out he was “dead” when he showed up to the DMV to renew his driver’s license.

Hunter McKay says the DMV will not issue him a new license because they had him listed as “deceased.”

Apparently, the DMV has a copy of his death certificate with his driver’s license number, signed by the LA coroner.

He says he hasn’t even been to Los Angeles in years and when he called the county, it said it had no record of his death.

Still, the DMV in Fresno says he’s been dead since October of last year.

“I’ve registered two vehicles since October of last year,” McKay said. “Also, I got my temporary license. Apparently, you can be dead and get a temporary license.”

McKay says he’s checked with the Social Security Administration and his bank. It doesn’t appear to be a case of identity theft and they also say he’s alive.

While he’s dying to renew his license, McKay says he’s having trouble proving to the DMV that he’s alive.

He’s frustrated that not even the employees at the DMV know how to resurrect him.

Action News has reached out to the DMV but we have not heard back yet.

