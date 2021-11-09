New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu declines Senate bid in significant blow for Republicans

By Dan Merica and Eric Bradner, CNN

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday said he would not run against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in 2022, dealing a significant blow to Republicans who hoped the seat would be a top target in the critical midterm elections.

Sununu, who said he was running for a fourth term as governor, offered a wholesale criticism of the US Senate in his announcement, deriding the legislative body as slow and largely ineffective, contrasting that with the “expectations,” “accountability,” and “successes” demanded of governors.

“I’d rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results. That’s why I am going to run for a fourth term,” Sununu said.

After listing all he has done in New Hampshire and what he hopes to accomplish, Sununu added, “There is just so much that we can do but a US senator does none of this. A governor must be accountable and deliver results. It’s what I’ve done, it’s how I can best serve New Hampshire and defend its values.”

National Republicans for months had hoped Sununu would take on Hassan, a first-term senator who was the current governor’s predecessor.

