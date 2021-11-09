Missouri brewery to unveil beer in honor of fallen service member

By KMOV Staff

WENTZVILLE, Missouri (KMOV) — A locally-owned brewery has crafted a limited edition beer to honor Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.

Schmitz was one of 13 service members who died during the evacuations in Kabul, Afghanistan in late August. In honor of his legacy, the Friendship Brewing Co. will honor the fallen Marine in more ways than one. A granite statue, plaque, flagpole and a bench in honor of Schmitz will be unveiled at their location on Pitman Avenue from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition, the company will debut their limited edition beer, Jared Schmitz Ale. All proceeds will go to the Schwartz family and future foundation in Schmitz’s honor.

