Man sleeping in bed grazed by bullet in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau said a victim suffered a grazing injury and a car and a house were hit in a shooting early Saturday morning in southeast Portland.

PPB said just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, it responded to the 13000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a car had been hit three to four times in the hood. They also found a house that had been hit.

There was someone inside the house who was grazed by a bullet. Police said the man was sleeping in his bed when a bullet went through his headboard and grazed his skin. They said if the bullet had a slightly different trajectory, the man could have suffered a life-threatening injury. The man was not taken to a hospital.

Police believe the shots were fired from a vehicle or vehicles on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 132nd Avenue. They traveled a full block before hitting the house. Police do not believe the victim was the intended target.

PPB has not made any arrests. If you have information on the case, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. If anyone has a surveillance camera on SE Powell Blvd., they’re asked to review footage between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45a.m. and notify police of any potential evidence.

